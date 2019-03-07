|
|
Joyce Lloyd
03/31/1963 - 02/28/2019
Reverend Joyce Lloyd's sunrise was March 31, 1963 to the late Rev. Maurice A. Lloyd, Sr. and the late Mrs. Lillian V. Lewis in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Joyce moved to Daytona in 1979 and upon her arrival, the Lloyd family began blossoming. She graduated from Mainland Sr. High and furthered her education in preparation of a career by attending both Bethune-Cookman College and Daytona Beach Community College. She loved to cook so there was no surprise that she started her career as a dietician at Halifax Convalescent Homes. Joyce loved and believed in the Word. She joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Dr. George E. McRae. Later her father, Rev. Lloyd was called to Providence Missionary Baptist Church and she followed. She would sit in awe under his teaching. She was known to say, "No one can teach like my daddy." After his calling to pastor in Palatka, Joyce joined Tubman King Community Church where Rev. John Long was the Pastor. She remained there until moving to Artesia, New Mexico where she joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Thomas E. Ford, Pastor. She was an active member, where she sang, taught Sunday School and later went on to preaching God's Word after being licensed and ordained in the ministry. It was also in New Mexico where she said, she found her extended sister Esther Earl, who was a friend like no other. After giving her all to the Lord, her family, friends and love ones the Lord rewarded her with her sunset on February 28, 2019 with family surrounding her. She leave to forever cherish her memories: Son: Prince Lloyd (Dawn) St Petersburg, FL; daughters: Shala Lloyd and Poursha Bell both of Atlanta, GA. mother: Olivia Vanessa Lloyd; brothers: Jafaska "Jeff" Lloyd (Tisha) Palm Coast, FL and Maurice Shavaughn Lloyd (Kaysie) Windham, CT; sisters: Jeryl Lloyd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Shakila "Shay" Lloyd Gary (Charlie) Daytona Beach, FL and Ifama Lewis, Miami, FL; grandchildren: Brianna and Jada Lloyd, Alijah and Neima Williams, Avivia and Valencia Dysick and Treshawn Lloyd-Bell; nephews: Dufawn, Lamar, Kalid, Maki, Jafaska, Jr., Titus, Jared and Jasper Lloyd, Charlie and Samuel Gary; nieces: Taliyah Lloyd, Kyrah Dowdell, Charnae Gary, and Jadye Campbell, host of other family members: aunties; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A very devoted friend: Esther Earl. Wake Service: Friday March 8, 2019 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Home-going celebration: Saturday March 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. Both services: New Life Church Ministries 1625 Derbyshire Road, Holly Hill, FL 32117 Rev. Dr. Victor Gooden, Sr. Pastor. Services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019