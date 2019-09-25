|
|
Joyce W. Wiech
Feb. 25, 1943 - Sep. 22, 2019
Joyce W. Wiech, 76, of South Daytona, Fl., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Joyce was born to Raymond and Grace Schall on February 25, 1943 in Paterson, N.J. She and her husband, Robert, started their family while living in Butler, N.J. before moving to Florida in 1971. Joyce's caring nature led her into a career in nursing where she spent over 20 years as a registered nurse with Halifax Hospital before her retirement in 2001. After her retirement, Joyce enjoyed some traveling, looking after her beloved pets and spending time with friends and family. But her greatest joy was being around her grandchildren; Joyce spent countless hours attending their sporting events and other activities and will surely be missed by all of them. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Wiech and her brother Ronald Schall. Joyce leaves behind her 3 children; Robert B. (Monica) Wiech, Susan (Phillip) Pelc, and Donald Wiech, her 4 grandchildren; Ryan, Joshua, and Morgan Pelc and Claudia Wiech, along with her 2 great- grandchildren Wyatt and Mya. You may share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Joyce's name to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Tr., Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019