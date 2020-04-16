|
|
Juanita Bozeman Seegmiller
March 23, 1923 - April 9, 2020
Juanita Bozeman Seegmiller, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Bishop's Glenn Retirement Center in Holly Hill, Florida. She was born on March 23, 1923 in Live Oak, Florida to Clarence Darius Bozeman and Carrie Amanda Skeen. Juanita graduated from Suwanee High School and the Florida State College for Women (now FSU) where she pursued her childhood dream of becoming an elementary school teacher. She began her teaching career in Live Oak and taught in Schenectady, NY and at Osceola Elementary School in Ormond Beach. Juanita married Walter R. Seegmiller after World War II and they were loving partners for 63 years. They enjoyed traveling overseas and in their RV, and after retirement spent many happy summers working at Yellowstone National Park. Juanita was a devoted wife and mother. She loved all children and found her purpose in life by helping others. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ormond Beach. Juanita will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her. She is survived by her son Rob Seegmiller and his wife Liz; daughter Cindy Avens and her husband Richard Zelley; grandson Robby Seegmiller and his wife Suay; grandson Derek Benedictson and his fiancé Lea Safaii; sister Catherine Roberts; brother-in-law Tom Stanley, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725 or the First United Methodist Church, 336 S. Halifax Dr., Ormond Beach, FL 32176.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020