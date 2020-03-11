|
Juanita Helen Stone
03/01/2020
It is with a heavy heart the family of Juanita H Stone "Nita", a long time Holly Hill resident, shares her passing. Nita passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She passed after a short, hard fight with cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Roger, her daughters, Gerri Jennings and Nancy Hanrahan (Jeff); 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Nancy and Jeff's house on March 21st at 1pm. Please contact Nancy if you plan on coming.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020