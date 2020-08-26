Juanita Herring Williams
12/04/1935 - 08/19/2020
Juanita Herring Williams, a life-long resident of Volusia County, Florida departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 84 at her home surrounded by loving family members. Juanita "Neat" Williams was born on December 4, 1935 to the late Florence Tumblin and Wilson Herring. She worked in Housekeeping in the Daytona Beach area. Juanita was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed watching football, basketball, old westerns and any stimulating card games. Juanita is survived by her loving daughter, Almateen Herring; 1 brother, Wilbert Cooper (Viola), and 3 sisters, Linda Pride, Nathalie Tumblin and Sheila Branch; 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family members who treasured and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Leonard Herring (Sheila); 2 brothers, James Tumblin (Karen) and Kenneth Douglass (Sarah). She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.