Juanita Sharper
08/09/1937 - 04/08/2019
Funeral service for Juanita Sharper will be 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. M. Silas M'Mworia officiating. Service of committal and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are on Friday, April 26th from 5 to 8 pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. Mrs. Sharper was born August 9, 1937 to the late John Wesley Smith and Lottie Hall Dubose. In 1956 she married the late Samuel E. Sharper, Sr. and they were the parents of nine children. Mrs. Sharper was a faithful lifelong member of Stewart Memorial. Mrs. Sharper worked as a Medicaid Screening Clerk for the Human Resource Service. She founded The Children's Community Theater for Performing Arts, held weekly at the John H. Dickerson Center. Many neighborhood clean-ups were organized by Mrs. Sharper. She passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, and is survived by her children: Samuel (Betty) Sharper, Jr., Silver Spring, MD, Sherry Sharper, Tallahassee, FL, Lydia Sharper, Port Orange, FL, Pamela (Furman) Clark, Lakeland, FL, Geoffrey Sharper, Brandon, FL, Brian (Tinisha) Sharper, Elaine (Joseph) Brown, and Allen Sharper of Daytona Beach, FL: her surrogate daughter, Janette Gibson; one brother-in-law, John Arthur Sharper; four sisters-in-law, Sarah Sharper, Luella Sharper, Mildred Sharper and Emma Jean Sharper; a lifelong friend/sister, Mercedes McDonald; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Roderic Sharper; her sister Jolita Payne. Arrangements entrusted to: Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019