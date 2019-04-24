Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Sharper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Sharper


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Sharper Obituary
Juanita Sharper
08/09/1937 - 04/08/2019
Funeral service for Juanita Sharper will be 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. M. Silas M'Mworia officiating. Service of committal and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are on Friday, April 26th from 5 to 8 pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. Mrs. Sharper was born August 9, 1937 to the late John Wesley Smith and Lottie Hall Dubose. In 1956 she married the late Samuel E. Sharper, Sr. and they were the parents of nine children. Mrs. Sharper was a faithful lifelong member of Stewart Memorial. Mrs. Sharper worked as a Medicaid Screening Clerk for the Human Resource Service. She founded The Children's Community Theater for Performing Arts, held weekly at the John H. Dickerson Center. Many neighborhood clean-ups were organized by Mrs. Sharper. She passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, and is survived by her children: Samuel (Betty) Sharper, Jr., Silver Spring, MD, Sherry Sharper, Tallahassee, FL, Lydia Sharper, Port Orange, FL, Pamela (Furman) Clark, Lakeland, FL, Geoffrey Sharper, Brandon, FL, Brian (Tinisha) Sharper, Elaine (Joseph) Brown, and Allen Sharper of Daytona Beach, FL: her surrogate daughter, Janette Gibson; one brother-in-law, John Arthur Sharper; four sisters-in-law, Sarah Sharper, Luella Sharper, Mildred Sharper and Emma Jean Sharper; a lifelong friend/sister, Mercedes McDonald; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Roderic Sharper; her sister Jolita Payne. Arrangements entrusted to: Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now