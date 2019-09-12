|
|
Juanita Shuker Ancrum
September 7, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Juanita Shuler Ancrum, 89, Daytona Beach, who passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019, will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 11 AM at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Repast will be held at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. On October 28, 1929 Juanita was born in Sebring, FL to Leona (Brown) and Emmanuel Shuler. In 1945 she graduated from E.O. Douglas High School and attended Florida A & M University where she played on the girls' basketball team. In 1952, she married the late Eugene Ancrum of Savannah, Georgia. They had five children. In 1954 they moved to Daytona Beach, FL where she was employed and worked in the field of nursing. She was a faithful member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She served in the mass choir #2, the secretary for her senior Sunday school class and was a member of the #5 circle. She was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by a son: Donald Ancrum and grandson: Bruce L. Johnson Jr. She is survived by children: Debra A. Torrence (Johnny), Daytona Beach, FL , Ronald Ancrum, Daytona Beach, FL, Linda A. Hart, Apopka, FL, and Evangelist Andrea A. Lee (Michael), Orlando, FL; sibling: Doris Taylor (Daniel), Daytona Beach; grandchildren: Sharonda A. Elliott (Todd), Earl McFayden Jr. (LaShon), Nickesha Jones (Randy), Shericia Lee, Johnathan Hart, Joshua Hart, and Rondesia Ancrum; great grandchildren: Samarya K. Elliott, Amariana Baker, Michael McFayden, Keyshawn Jones, Nyla McFayden, Rihanna Jones, Analeicia Kimble, Anaiah Holder, Ronbreius Kimble; nieces: Delores Gibson (Ronald), Sherry Aviles (Dennis), Arnetha Sands; nephews: Matthew Riggins, Ronald Gibson Jr. (Kendis) Rory Gibson and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019