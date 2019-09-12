Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Ancrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Shuler Ancrum


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Shuler Ancrum Obituary
Juanita Shuker Ancrum
September 7, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Juanita Shuler Ancrum, 89, Daytona Beach, who passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019, will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 11 AM at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Repast will be held at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. On October 28, 1929 Juanita was born in Sebring, FL to Leona (Brown) and Emmanuel Shuler. In 1945 she graduated from E.O. Douglas High School and attended Florida A & M University where she played on the girls' basketball team. In 1952, she married the late Eugene Ancrum of Savannah, Georgia. They had five children. In 1954 they moved to Daytona Beach, FL where she was employed and worked in the field of nursing. She was a faithful member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She served in the mass choir #2, the secretary for her senior Sunday school class and was a member of the #5 circle. She was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by a son: Donald Ancrum and grandson: Bruce L. Johnson Jr. She is survived by children: Debra A. Torrence (Johnny), Daytona Beach, FL , Ronald Ancrum, Daytona Beach, FL, Linda A. Hart, Apopka, FL, and Evangelist Andrea A. Lee (Michael), Orlando, FL; sibling: Doris Taylor (Daniel), Daytona Beach; grandchildren: Sharonda A. Elliott (Todd), Earl McFayden Jr. (LaShon), Nickesha Jones (Randy), Shericia Lee, Johnathan Hart, Joshua Hart, and Rondesia Ancrum; great grandchildren: Samarya K. Elliott, Amariana Baker, Michael McFayden, Keyshawn Jones, Nyla McFayden, Rihanna Jones, Analeicia Kimble, Anaiah Holder, Ronbreius Kimble; nieces: Delores Gibson (Ronald), Sherry Aviles (Dennis), Arnetha Sands; nephews: Matthew Riggins, Ronald Gibson Jr. (Kendis) Rory Gibson and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now