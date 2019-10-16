Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Juanita Waters Bosworth


1939 - 2019
Juanita Waters Bosworth Obituary
Juanita Waters Bosworth
February 10, 1939 - October 15, 2019
Juanita Waters Bosworth, age 80, was born in Gustavus, Ohio, on 2/10/39. She relocated to New Smyrna in 1969. She passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, surrounded by her loved ones, due to complications from heart disease and kidney disease. Juanita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Cecil Bosworth; her four daughters, Jane Curtan of St. Augustine, Jackie Bosworth of Edgewater, and Rae Ann Moskovits and Linda Sawyer of New Smyrna; six grandchildren, Charlie Sawyer and Kelsey Moskovits of New Smyrna, David Moskovits of Lake Wales, Zachary Sawyer of Kissimmee, Kayla Kubiak of Maryville, Tennessee, and Colleen Curtan of St. Augustine; and four great grandchildren, Claire Sawyer of New Smyrna, Chloe and Addison Kubiak of Maryville, Tennessee, and Kason Moskovits of Lake Wales. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19th at 11:00 at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Servants' Quarters Fellowship, c/o Pastor David Starkey, 1429 Sabal Palm Dr. Edgewater, Fl 32132. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
