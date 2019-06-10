Home

Judith Ann (Judy) Stahl


8/20/1946 - 6/8/2019
New Smyrna Beach, Florida resident Judy A. Stahl passed on Saturday June 8th, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Danny R. Stahl, son Blake Stahl (Sally), daughter Stacy Robida (James), granddaughter Kayla and brother Robert Hormats (Catherine). She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Ruth and Saul Hormats and received her degree from Chatham University.
Judy will be missed and remembered for her unparalleled wit and generous heart. She was devoted to family and friends, who cherished her kindness, enthusiasm and love.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ormond Beach Advent Health Hospice (770 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 10 to June 16, 2019
