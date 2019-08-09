Home

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
1941 - 2019
Judith Driver Obituary
Judith Driver
March 16, 1941 - August 6, 2019
Judy Driver, 78 of Deland passed away August 6, 2019. She was born March 16,1941 in Youngstown, Ohio. Moved to Florida with her family as a young child. She met her husband, James, in Deland while working as a waitress. They settled down in Deland and raised a family and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before losing her husband. She loved cross-stitching, being a homemaker, cooking and gardening. Judy is survived by son James Driver of Deland, daughters Susan Driver of Salisbury, MD, and Teresa Youngbar of Orange City, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers family requesting donations to Alzheimer's research. The service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am with a visitation from 10-11am in the Allen-Summerhill Chapel DeLand. Online condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
