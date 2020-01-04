Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
4600 Belle Terre Parkway
Palm Coast, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Niskach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith E. Niskach


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith E. Niskach Obituary
Judith E. Niskach
Aug. 18, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2020
Judith E. Niskach, 77, of Palm Coast, passed away January 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona. She was born August 18, 1942 in New Jersey, daughter of Charles and Dorothy McConnell. Judith was a 28-year resident of Palm Coast and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed visiting Flagler Beach and spending time with her family. Judy was a devoted caretaker, and her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Judy is survived by four children: James (Kim) Loeffler of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Lauren (Juan Palacio) Wynn of Palm Coast, FL, Leslie (Thomas) Becking of Greenville, SC, and Jennifer (Randy Watt) Colindres of Palm Coast, FL. She has eight grandchildren: Danielle Antonucci, Ashley Smith, Katherine Wynn-Strick, Jessica Loeffler, Emily Loeffler, Judy Colindres, Isabella Colindres, and Antonio Colindres, and one great-grandchild, Paisley Strick. A mass celebrating her life will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -