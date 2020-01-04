|
|
Judith E. Niskach
Aug. 18, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2020
Judith E. Niskach, 77, of Palm Coast, passed away January 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona. She was born August 18, 1942 in New Jersey, daughter of Charles and Dorothy McConnell. Judith was a 28-year resident of Palm Coast and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed visiting Flagler Beach and spending time with her family. Judy was a devoted caretaker, and her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Judy is survived by four children: James (Kim) Loeffler of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Lauren (Juan Palacio) Wynn of Palm Coast, FL, Leslie (Thomas) Becking of Greenville, SC, and Jennifer (Randy Watt) Colindres of Palm Coast, FL. She has eight grandchildren: Danielle Antonucci, Ashley Smith, Katherine Wynn-Strick, Jessica Loeffler, Emily Loeffler, Judy Colindres, Isabella Colindres, and Antonio Colindres, and one great-grandchild, Paisley Strick. A mass celebrating her life will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020