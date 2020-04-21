|
Judith H. Cochrane
01/13/1926 - 04/18/2020
Judith Hoffman Cochrane, 94, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 after a long illness. Judy was born in Long Beach, NY the daughter of the late Mathilda and Robert Hoffman.
She is survived by her children, Andrea Shrednick, Jonathan Goodman and his partner Becky Basch and Thomas Goodman, her step -daughter, Harriet Moulton and step son, Jack Hayflick also by her grandchildren, Bryan, Marni and her husband Derek, Andre and his wife Vanessa, Orion, her step grandchildren Erika Hayflick, Lizzie Moulton and Benjamin Hayflick and also by her great grandchildren, Lexi and Colt Ketola and Myles Wratchford.
Mrs. Cochrane taught reading for many years and never lost her love of books. Her family thanks and appreciates her care givers, Susan and Sheri and special love and thanks to Willie Lott, her friend to the end.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be be made to the Hospice of Halifax or the Center for the Visually Impaired, Daytona Beach.She will be missed!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020