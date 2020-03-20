|
|
Judith Hawkins (Jenkins) Parsley
03/17/1941 - 03/18/2020
Judith Hawkins Parsley, 79, passed away on March 18, 2020, after a long battle with COPD, with her daughter and beloved dog, Jake, by her side. Judy was born in St. Louis, MO in 1941 and moved to Ormond Beach in 1977. Judy was a loving mother and grandmother known for her "colorful" advice and huge glass of iced tea. She was very creative and talented, using her skills of sewing and painting to create a business she loved. Her biggest passion in life was animals and she created a home for any animal that came her way. Judy was preceded in death by her husband James R. Parsley. She is survived by her son, Steven Allen, daughter, Kelly Jenkins (John Dunphy). Her grandchildren Kierstyn (Steven) Hancock, Kragan (Shad) Cross, Van Allen (Erin); Myles Allen, Connor & Cassidy Olliff. Her great grandchildren: Tallen, Penelope, Wesley, Kennedy, Wyatt, Oliver, Gunnar, and Macer. There will be a private burial at Sea Pines Cemetery. followed by a Celebration of Life in St. Louis later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Volusia County Humane Society in her memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020