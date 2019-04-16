Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Judith Hutchinson


Judith Hutchinson Obituary
Judith Hutchinson
2-08-1939 - 4-13-2019
PORT ORANGE -In Loving Memory of Judith Hutchinson who passed away April 13 2019. She was the daughter of Ben and Gertrude Dodds. Mrs. Hutchinson career spanned over four decades having worked for Dupont corporation of Wilmington Delaware, then moved to Florida and was a police dispatcher for Daytona police department before finally settling at the Parks and Rec division in Holly Hill working with children where she retired. Judith is preceded in death by her husband Lamar Hutchinson. She is survived by her son, William Melise, three grand daughters Jessica Wertz, Stephanie Thomas and Brittany Melise and three great children, Elizabeth, Bennett and Avery and special little friend Stella She touched many peoples hearts with kindness and generosity for her friends and strangers alike. and always had a warm smile for everyone.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
