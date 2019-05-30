|
|
Judith (Judy) K. Pryor
08/16/1950 - 05/19/2019
Judith (Judy) K. Pryor, 68, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1950 in Flora, Illinois to Oren and Marian Eade. Judy was an avid walker, enjoyed gardening, reading and going to the beach. She loved spending time with her family, especially her four-year-old granddaughter. She was a faithful member of the Spruce Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked as a registered nurse for 43 years, retiring in 2015. She was married to Harley J. Pryor of Byesville, Ohio (deceased) for 28 years. She is survived by her brother, David Eade of Flora, IL; sister, Janet Couch of Avon Park, FL; daughter, Adrienne Gourley of Deland, FL; son, Michael Pryor of Canton, OH; grandson, Ian Gourley; and granddaughter, Harper Gourley. You may pay your respects by visiting Greenwood Cemetery, 410 W Spruce Ave., Byesville, Ohio 43723, starting the week of June 10th. Memorial donations may be made to honor her life to the : http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Judy_Pryor. Arrangements entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Deland. Condolences and memories are welcome to be shared with the family via this online guestbook.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to June 9, 2019