Judith May Rosky

Judith May Rosky Obituary
Judith May Rosky
03/05/2019
Judith May Rosky, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on March 5, 2019 after an 11-year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Plainfield, NJ to William and Margaret (Marsh) FitzGerald. Judy retired to New Smyrna Beach in 1994 after more than 20 years in the mortgage industry. She was an avid supporter of the Southeast Volusia chapter of , serving as a team captain and survivor committee chairwoman. Judy was also an operating room volunteer for 12 years with the Bert Fish Hospital Auxiliary at Bert Fish Hospital. She loved Disney World and reading. A devout Roman Catholic, Judy is survived by Jerry, her husband of 55 years, her daughter Nancy, and sons Jeff and Mark (Elizabeth). She is also survived by her brother William (Joyce) and many nephews and nieces. Her brother Richard (Betty Ann) and her parents predeceased her. A Funeral Mass will take place on March 12, 2019 at 1 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 998 Father Donlon Dr. (N. Dixie Freeway), New Smyrna Beach, FL. In accordance with Judy's wishes that no flowers be sent, donations may instead be made to the in her name. To share a memory with the family visit www.BaldwinCremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
