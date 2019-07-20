Home

Judith Ann O'Sullivan Milton, 83, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Brookdale Ormond Beach West. Judy was a graduate of Mary Washington College and the widow of Joseph Russell Milton. A longtime global traveler, Judy loved to explore new places and socialize with friends and family. Judy was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a dedicated supporter of the Daytona Museum of Arts and Sciences. She is survived by her three children, Brian, Michael, and Heather Milton, and her four grandchildren, Connor, Savannah, Sasha, and Sophie. The memorial service will be held August 30th at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace, 600 S Nova Rd, Ormond Beach.
