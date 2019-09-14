|
Judy Ann Rimmer-Wagoner
September 11, 2019
Judy Ann Rimmer-Wagoner was called home on Sept 11th, 2019. She kept books for Conrad Yelvington for 30 years before volunteering at the VA hospital. Judy Ann was a passionate and accomplished painter who was also a founding member of the Seaside Decorative Painters. Her favorite things in life besides her art were traveling and her dog, Curly Sue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Rimmer Sr. and her son, Scott Rimmer. Judy Ann is survived by her loving husband James Wagoner, her son Wade Rimmer Jr., grandsons Wade Rimmer III and Jimmy Rimmer as well as her brothers Don, Mike, and Russ Metler. Judy was dearly loved and will be missed by many. The family has planned a Memorial Service to honor Judy Ann Rimmer-Wagoner's life for Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2pm, at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019