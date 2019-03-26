|
|
Judy Denise Dotson
03/18/2019
Judy Denise Dotson, 57, passed away March 18, 2019. She was born in Palatka, Florida and relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida. Judy graduated from Mainland High School in 1979 and Bethune Cookman College in 1983 where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in accounting. She worked as a Tax Specialist for several tax agencies. She enjoyed spending mommy-daughter time with her loving daughter, Adele, shopping, binge watching The Walking Dead series, nature walks, exercising, journaling and listening to Christian shows. Judy is survived by her daughter Adele Dotson, mother Bernice Dotson, siblings Winifred Norris, Cherise Harmon, Jada Dotson, Dawn Jones, John Dotson and Keith James. Her pet BJ. Preceded in death by her brothers Michael Scott and Kenneth Dotson. Judy's warm heart and loving personality will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Davita Dialysis Center or Breast Cancer research. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29th from 4pm to 6pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, Florida. The funeral will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10am at New Life Ministry, 1625 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, Florida with reception to follow at 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida. Condolences may be shared with the family www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019