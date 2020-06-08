Judy Kern

02/08/1939 - 05/18/2020

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear Mom and Mamah, Judith Lynne Pickens Kern, on May 18, 2020. Judy was born on February 8, 1939 to Coleman Cornwell Pickens and Ada Helen Marie Warren Pickens.

Graduating from Orleans High School in 1957, Judy went on to marry Paul Warren Kern. They were blessed with three daughters: Shawn Lynette, Robin Lynne, and Stephanie Lee.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother Ada Pickens, father Coleman "Pick" Pickens, daughter Shawn Parrish, and loyal companion, her dog Chewie.

Judy is survived by daughters Robin Robinson and Stephanie Steel, brother Warren "Pickle" Pickens, sister-in-law Patty Pickens, niece Penny Reynolds, nephew Mike Pickens, grandchildren: Nicole Evangelista, Jesse Robinson, Timothy Parrish, Katie Maunez, Sarah Parrish, Jeffrey Janes, and Coleman Robinson, great grandchildren: Chase Ross, Shawn Steel, Bryson Robinson, and Tyler Lawrence.

Judy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



