Judy Mullennex
8/10/1934 - 12/15/2019
Surrounded by her loving family, Judith "Judy" Baer Mullennex died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, December 15, 2019. Judy was born August 10, 1934 to Oscar & Lenora Baer of Parsons, WV. Judy grew up in Parsons and upon graduating high school decided to move to Washington, DC where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On December 21, 1956, she married her long-time sweetheart, John J. Mullennex, Jr. and moved to Fairmont, WV where John worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent and Judy taught Freshman English at East Fairmont High School for the next several years. Judy received her BA in Education and Master's Degree in Reading from Fairmont State College. She loved learning but she enjoyed teaching even more. Judy served as the Freshman Class Sponsor for several years. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends but that wasn't enough. She went on to attend several cooking schools and hosted a few in her local church. She and John were active in their community and were always the first to help someone in need. Avid West Virginia University football and basketball fans, John & Judy enjoyed attending games with family and friends. In 2004 when John retired, they moved to New Smyrna Beach and joined Sugar Mill Country Club. They both enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing and playing bridge. It was at that time, Judy became the founding member of the Sugar Mill Red Hats Club for ladies which still meets today. Judy enriched the lives of the people that knew her with kindness, generosity, grace and service and will not soon be forgotten.
Judy is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Lee Winland and husband, Joshua Winland and daughter Sheryl Dehner and husband, Tim Dehner. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Isaac Winland, Kylar Winland, Lazarus Winland and Savanna Dehner. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, FL on Saturday, December 21st from 11am-1pm. Donations can be sent to Community Hospice of Jacksonville, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019