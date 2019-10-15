Home

Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church,
201 Lafayette Street
Port Orange, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
201 Lafayette Street
Port Orange, FL
Jules Donald Campbell Obituary
Jules Donald Campbell
Nov. 20, 1930 - Oct. 10, 2019
Jules Donald Campbell, 88 of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Florida. He was born November 20, 1930 in Winooski, Vermont to Joseph Elide and Laureate (Delorme) Campbell. He was a Visual Sales Manager with Sears, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his devoted wife of 66-1/2 years, Yvonne Campbell of Daytona Beach, his five children, nine grandchildren, as well as five great-grandchildren, and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elide and Laureate Campbell; brother Richard Campbell; sister Elaine Heir, and grand-daughter Danielle Clark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 11:00 am at Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette Street, Port Orange. The family will greet family and friends beginning at 10:00 am at the Church Entrance. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Epiphany Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell Baggett-Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
