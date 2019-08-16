|
|
Julia Ann Beaty
Dec. 5, 1967 - August 8, 2019
Julia Ann Beaty, 51, of Montgomery, NY, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Orlando, FL, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 5, 1967 in Albuquerque, NM and moved, with her family, to Montgomery, NY when she was 4. Julie loved puzzles, classical music, coffee and caffeine-free diet coke. She loved new clothes in brilliant colors and Southwest Airlines. She was proud of her many medals from swimming competitions at Special Olympic events at West Point with the AHRC Dolphins. She especially loved time spent with her parents and "dates" with her friends & family. She visited with her mom and dad in New Smyrna Beach as often as she could, often for a month or more at a time. Julie is survived by her parents, Joseph and Joan Beaty, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, her three sisters, JoAn Crosley of Umatilla, FL, Janet Harhay (Al) of New Port Richey, FL & Jean Beaty of Roswell, GA, and her four brothers, John Beaty (Kathy) of Arlington, VA, Joe Beaty of Farmington, MO, Jeremy Beaty (Lori) of Erda, UT & James Beaty (Paul Nascarella) of Tarpon Springs, FL. She is also survived by 12 nieces & nephews, 11 grand-nieces & grand-nephews and two great-grand-nephews. Julie was predeceased by one grand-nephew. A funeral service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, Florida on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1 pm. A reception will follow in the Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/give-in-your-state.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019