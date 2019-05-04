Home

Julia Desutter Obituary
JULIA DESUTTER
12/10/1924 - 04/28/2019
JULIA DESUTTER, 94, of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, at Oaktree Healthcare nursing home in South Daytona, FL. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles. Survived by her children Joyce Baarson, Charles R. DeSutter, Karen Frederick and Robert DeSutter. Dear sister of the late Peter Myrna, John Myrna, Olga Garvey and Anna Bischak. Devoted aunt of Kathleen Botbyl, Patricia Garvey, John Myrna, Myles Garvey, and Maryann Wade. Private viewing at Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, FL. Private graveside service by Vander Plaat Vermeulen Funeral Home, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Interment at Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
Born in Passaic, NJ, she grew up in Clifton, NJ and graduated from Clifton High School. After graduation she worked for Wright Aeronautical division of Curtis-Wright Corporation in Paterson, NJ and Wood-Ridge, NJ. After marriage to her beloved husband, Charles, she became a homemaker, living in New Jersey, including Paterson, Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes and Rumson before moving to Port Orange in 1978.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com or www.vpmemorial.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2019
