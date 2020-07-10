Julia Frances Young Lawson

June 20, 1922 - June 13, 2020

Mrs. Julia Frances Young Lawson, a Remarkable Person, Mother, Christian, Musician, and West Virginian, died June 13, 2020, at age 97 and 51 weeks. Born June 20, 1922, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Truman Johnson Young and Bertie Nutter Young, she had two brothers, Philip Johnson Young and Richard Nutter Young. Julia began playing the piano at age five, and was a charter member of the Clarksburg Madrigal Singers organized in 1938. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1940, and her enormous pride in being from the beautiful mountains of West Virginian never diminished. In 1943, she married William S. Lawson, a Navy sailor from Beverly, Massachusetts, where, after the war, they started a family with the arrival of their two children, William Richard and Cynthia Louise. Her husband rose quickly as a Nestle executive and they moved in 1955 to Crugers-on-Hudson, NY, in a company transfer to the White Plains HQ. Here they completed the strenuous job of raising, and educating their kids. In retirement they built a new home in Edgewater, Florida, close to the families of her brother, Richard Young of Cocoa, and her husband's brother Ted Lawson of Pt. Orange. From there they continued honing their golf skills, and pursuing their passions. Julia Frances's many interests included family genealogy, and most passionately, music. She was a very talented piano player and a prolific composer, often performing her creations to the delight of her many followers. Her passion for music could not be repressed. For twenty years Julia was the choir director at the United Church of Christ on Washington St. in NSB, where she wrote and directed three Cantatas as well as many songs and anthems for the choir and bell choir. The love and respect she received from all her choir members and church colleagues was given for her magical talent, for her compassion as a person and leader, and for her very hard work. Julia outlived her loving husband by 23 years, during which time she continued to flourish. And even until the very end, time never tarnished her pride in being a proud product of West Virginia. Julia is survived by her two children, three grand children, and four great grandchildren. Anyone wishing to donate in her memory should reach out to Halifax Hospice of Edgewater, FL, 386-425-8950. Notification of time and date of services will be announced when available.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store