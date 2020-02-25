|
Julia Taglienti
3/10/1914 - 2/22/2020
Julia Taglienti, 105, of Ormond Beach Florida, passed away on February 22, 2020. Julia was born on March 10, 1914 in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Dominic and Jenny Maino and the sister of Dominic, Rose, Josephine, Jenny, Pauline and Mary.
Julia married Tony Taglienti in 1930 and they resided in Orange, New Jersey. She worked as a seamstress and then as a buyer in the garment industry. In 1961, Julia and Tony moved to Flagler Beach, Florida and then in 1970 to Ormond Beach where she resided until her death.
Julia worked for many years as a nurses aide at Bowman's Nursing Home and she made many lifelong friends while working there. She also did volunteer work in the library and in local schools.
Julia rode a motorized bike everywhere and this was her means of transportation until she was in her 90's. She loved to have a house full of company and to tell stories, cook, sew, crochet, and garden.
Julia was a special woman of many talents. She never would have been able to live such a full and happy life if it had not been for her wonderful family, friends, and caregivers who did so much for her. While we are saddened by her passing, we feel blessed to have had her with us for so many years.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 600 S Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11 AM with Father Titus Kachinca as celebrant. Family and friends wishing to call and pay their respects may do so on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 until 4 pm at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes 167 Ridgewood Ave. Daytona Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kindred Hospice 1717 North Clyde Morris Blvd Suite 130 Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020