Julian Antrion "Tony" Harrison
Sept. 11, 1976 - Oct. 23, 2019
A Graveside Service will be held for Julian "Tony" Harrison on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St., Daytona Beach. Family will accept your condolences at Pinello Funeral Home on today (Fri.) from 2 to 3 PM. Julian was a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his kids and family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 18 years, Jaquana Harrison; children Jazinte, Ja'Vonte and Jaiden Harrison; his mother Brenda Harrison; sister: Marilyn Hooten; brother: Marcus Harrison and a host of other family and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019