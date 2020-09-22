1/1
Julius "J.C." Smith
1935 - 2020
Julius "J.C." Smith
8/31/1935 - 9/20/2020
Julius "J.C." Smith, 85 of Pierson passed away September 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 31, 1935 in Pierson and retired from the United States Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans in Daytona Beach, a member of the Moore-Molander-North VFW Post 9726 in Pierson and the American Legion Post 6 in DeLand. Survivors include his wife Charlene; son James C. Smith (Nicole) of Friendswood, TX; brothers Jackie Smith of Seville and Jerry Smith of Pierson; sisters Jennie Solar of Pierson and Judy Whidden of Pierson and 1 granddaughter, Cheyenne and 2 grandsons Jacob and James. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10am at the United Pentecostal Church of DeLand, 1640 E. Voorhis Ave. DeLand, FL 32724. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
