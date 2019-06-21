|
June Greenhaus Van de Graaf
June 21, 1922 - June 20, 2019
June Greenhaus Van de Graaf died peacefully at Halifax Hospice in Port Orange, Florida on June 20, 2019. She died one day before her 97th birthday. June was born June 21, 1922 in Brooklyn, New York where she lived for many years until moving with her husband, Joseph Lowell and sons to Teaneck, New Jersey in 1954. June had a long career with AT&T, starting during WWII and becoming one of the first female supervisors in the company. Relocating to Florida after retirement, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph. At this point in her life, she met Jake, who not only became her second husband, but a wonderful travel companion. They shared a mutual love for "RVing" which enabled them to spend many years traversing North America. She is survived by her husband, Jacob Van de Graaf, sons: Richard (Anne Marie) Lowell, Islamorada, Robert (Linda) Lowell, Port Orange, Stepson, James Van de Graaf, Daytona Beach, Stepdaughter Lee Anne (Wyatt) Shaffer, Scranton, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private service will be held locally and interment in Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Halifax Hospice, Port Orange, Florida. Arrangements under the care of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Ormond Beach. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019