June Joyce Long
1931 - 2020
June Joyce Meilstrup Long
April 2, 1931 - August 18, 2020
Services for June Joyce Meilstrup Long, who passed away on August 18, 2020, will be held at 11 am, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Stetson Baptist Church, DeLand. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 20, from 5-7 pm at Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will be at DeLand Memorial Garden. June was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 2, 1931. June was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Josh Long, her sisters, Donna Hurst and Linda Wiseman, and her brother Harold Meilstrup. June is survived by her brothers, Dennis Meilstrup and Donald Wiseman, and her five children: Sylvia Gray, Merrie Luke, Dan Long, Bryan Long, and Cynthia Lasher. Her 10 grandchildren include Bonnie Friend, Philip Shoemaker, Erin Gray, Kevin Shoemaker, Jared Lasher, Justin Lasher, TJ Lasher, Trenton Long, Scott Long, and Amanda Long. Her 11 great-grandchildren include Hannah Shoemaker; Liam Friend; Kylynn, Anslee, Adilyn, Kamden, and Avery Lasher; Ava Shoemaker; Charli Lasher; Kayden San Andreas; and Spenser Long. June received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Florida and a Master's Degree in Guidance from Stetson University and taught for the Volusia County School System for 27 years. She was a faithful member of Stetson Baptist Church and her faith centered around her love of Jesus Christ, who she followed faithfully all the days of her life and instilled these values in her children and grandchildren. She is rejoicing in heaven with her husband.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
