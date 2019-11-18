Home

Holy Cross Lutheran Church
724 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
724 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL
June Marie Trautman


1929 - 2019
June Marie Trautman Obituary
June Marie Trautman
8/14/1929 - 11/13/2019
Our dearly beloved mother, wife, Grannio and friend to all she met passed away peacefully on 11/13/2019 with her family at her side. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio she moved to Miami in 1950 where she met her husband of 67 years, Harry Trautman, and they married in 1952. She was very happy raising her family and being very active in anything that involved her children and grandchildren. She was willing to lend a helping hand wether it be at the Church, the Elks Lodge or someone's garage sale she was always on board and gave lovingly and endlessly. She loved her bingo and scratch offs and was always a winner. Her legacy and love of life will always be cherished and we will carry her inspiration with us forever. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be on Saturday 11/23/2019 2pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 724 Big Tree Rd South Daytona. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -