Kanayalal B. Ailani
July 15, 1940 - August 19, 2019
Kanayalal B. Ailani, age 79, of Thane East, Maharashtra, India, died on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in India to Bellaram Ailani and Chetulbai Shivnani Ailani; Kanayalal lived in India all of his life. He was an active member of Shri Anandpur Trust and had a deep faith in god.
Kanayalal was a pharmaceutical chemist in India, enjoyed watching old Indian movies and comedy shows. He used to be an excellent badminton and volleyball player. Kanayalal founded and ran various business ventures throughout his life. His final business venture of water distillation plant, started at the age of 60 was his most successful venture. He inspired his friends and family with his courage, clear thought process and vision. His son, Dr. Rajesh Ailani's business ventures have been an extension of Kanayalal's initial foray's into businesses. Kanayalal was a devoted husband, a strong father to his sons and an inspiration to all those around him. Kanayalal provided personal care to his youngest son Vijay Ailani (son born with Autism and developmentally challenged) for almost 40 years, singlehandedly. He had an unbelievable amount of patience and dedication.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sushila Ailani; 3 sons, Dr. Rajesh Ailani of Edgewater; Sanjay Ailani of India and Vijay Ailani of India; 1 daughter in law, Rinu Raj Ailani; 2 grandsons, Rishi Raj Ailani of Edgewater and Roshan Ailani of Tallahassee; 2 granddaughters, Simran Ailani of India and Rhea Ailani of Michigan; and 1 sister, Savitribai Bhambani. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Brilliance Assisted Living Facility, 2010 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019