Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Karen Berkowitz


Karen Berkowitz
1938 - 2019
Karen Berkowitz Obituary
Karen Berkowitz
08/18/1938 - 05/01/2019
Mrs. Karen Berkowitz (née Daigger), of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 80.Karen was born to parents Ralph and Roma Daigger on August 18, 1938 in Denver, CO. She grew up in Madrid, NE. In 1963, she moved to San Francisco, CA and married Dr. Stanley Berkowitz. She spent many years working as a legal secretary for Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro and First American Title Co. The Couple adopted 2 children, Anthony, in 1966 and Bruce in 1967. They raised the boys in Millbrae, San Mateo and Burlingame. They retired to Port Orange in 1990.
Karen is survived by her sons, Anthony and Bruce (Lauren); her sister, Vicki Baumgartner; and three grandchildren, Maggie, Sara and Laura. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and her parents, Ralph and Roma Daigger. There will be a celebration of Karen's life on June 13, 2019 at 10AM as her and Dr. Berkowitz are interred at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 8 to June 11, 2019
