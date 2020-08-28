Karen (Kopchak) LeBaron

March 5, 1945 - August 2, 2020

Karen (Kopchak) LeBaron, of Ormond Beach, passed away from congestive heart failure Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Karen was born March 5, 1945 in Cornwall, NY to the parents of Joseph and Helen Kopchak of Harriman, NY. She met the love of her life, Richard LeBaron (the new guy in town) at the age of 13; she knew they would marry. On December 28, 1963 they were married at St. Anastia Church in Harriman, NY. They lived in Central Valley, NY until they moved to Ormond Beach in 1978 where they briefly owned and operated Tomoka Estates Service Center. Richard and Karen together established DJ'S Auto Sales in their front yard and is still a well-known family business, a 40 year Legacy, which is located on US 1 in Holly Hill. They were blessed with three children, Terri, Rick and Kevin LeBaron. Three grandchildren, Bradley, Brooke and Logan LeBaron and two great granddaughters, Jayden and Elena LeBaron. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by her family and all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Dick and Karen's love story was one of a kind where love was unconditionally strong. She is now at peace with her true love – resting in the arms of her angel Richard LeBaron. Fly Free Nanny!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store