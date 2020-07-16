Karen Marcelle Evans Patrick

July 6, 2020

Karen Marcelle Evans Patrick passed on July 6, 2020 at home in Texas. She is preceded in death by her daughter Amanda Evans; her parents William Evans and Bobbie Threatt and her best dog friends Butch and Peanut. She is survived by her son Justin Evans of DeLand, FL, her other mom Mary Evans of Kentucky, brother Ricky Dobbs Of DeLand, Fl, Alecia Barnes her half-sister, her sister Marsha Evans of DeLand, FL, niece Paige Weiss of Orange City, FL, great nephew Parker Fitzgibbons and her granddaughter Aubry Stone of Murray, Kentucky. Viewing and funeral to be held at Allen-Summerhill, DeLand on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Viewing 5:00-7:00 PM. If you wish to say a few words let one of the attendants know. Afterwards she will be cremated and laid to rest with her daddy and momma at Purdom Cemetery in Pierson, FL.



