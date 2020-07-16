1/1
Karen Marcelle Evans Patrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Marcelle Evans Patrick
July 6, 2020
Karen Marcelle Evans Patrick passed on July 6, 2020 at home in Texas. She is preceded in death by her daughter Amanda Evans; her parents William Evans and Bobbie Threatt and her best dog friends Butch and Peanut. She is survived by her son Justin Evans of DeLand, FL, her other mom Mary Evans of Kentucky, brother Ricky Dobbs Of DeLand, Fl, Alecia Barnes her half-sister, her sister Marsha Evans of DeLand, FL, niece Paige Weiss of Orange City, FL, great nephew Parker Fitzgibbons and her granddaughter Aubry Stone of Murray, Kentucky. Viewing and funeral to be held at Allen-Summerhill, DeLand on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Viewing 5:00-7:00 PM. If you wish to say a few words let one of the attendants know. Afterwards she will be cremated and laid to rest with her daddy and momma at Purdom Cemetery in Pierson, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved