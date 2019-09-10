|
Karen Nelson Smith
September 6, 2019
Daytona Beach, Karen Nelson Smith, age 59, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice. A native of Haywood County she was the daughter of the late Odell Nelson and Frieda Ross Hardin. Karen was employed as a speech therapist with Seminole, Lake and Volusia school district. Amongst Karen's family and friends, her most endearing quality was her sweet disposition. Whether it was a disco party hosted at home or a trip with the six chicks, Karen enjoyed seeing others celebrate life. She was an ever-present mom. Any opportunity to be with Jared and Mitchell was a fulfilling day. Karen and Orie's home was the headquarters for friends and family, when you crossed the threshold, you knew all your needs would be met. Karen was courageous in her battle with cancer, and we know without a doubt she is in heaven at this moment clogging to Rocky Top. Karen is survived by her husband, Orie Smith; two sons, Jared Smith, of Daytona Beach and Mitchell Smith, of Colorado; two brothers, Ricky Nelson and Larry Nelson, of Waynesville; two German Shepherd's, Enzo and Alfa and a hound dog, Buddy; her support group and best friends, the six chicks. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville. Memorials may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129. The care of Karen has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
