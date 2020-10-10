Karen Shaffer
April 2, 1956 - October 6, 2020
A memorial celebration for Karen J. Shaffer, age 64, who peacefully went to meet Our Lord on Oct. 6, 2020, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Riverside Pavilion, 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave. Port Orange. Karen was born in Pennsylvania but moved to this area many years ago to escape the cold weather and to partake of the ample fishing grounds. In her younger years she won numerous fishing tournaments and throughout her life had a passion to wet a hook. Her father, Harry and her spent many a day on the Critter Fleet. She worked as a server at Down the Hatch for years and then Park's Seafood Restaurant for 17 years. Karen became an insurance agent and owner of a cremation business. A music lover, she played piano and organ. Karen was a huge fan of NASCAR and had a place in her heart for every animal that crossed her path. Karen was a courageous warrior, always the optimist, and devoted her life to providing hope for others. She lived by spiritual principles, loved adventures and wanted to share both with others. Her impact on others will be felt for generations to come. Survivors include a brother and his wife, Bruce and Pat Shaffer; a nephew Nathaniel, a niece, Erin and friends too numerous to count. In lieu of other remembrances, please put an extra dollar in the basket. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.