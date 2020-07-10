Karen Stevenson
June 29, 2020
Karen Stevenson, 72, of Johnson City, TN and Daytona Beach, FL, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 29, 2020. She had been ill with heart and kidney disease for years prior to her passing. Ms Stevenson is predeceased by her mother, Bonnie Mae Williams, Kilgore, TX, and her father and stepmom, Jodie and Bettie Williams, Ocala, FL. Karen was born in Overton, TX and grew up in Kilgore, TX where she graduated with honors with the Kilgore High School Class of 1966. She eventually moved to Daytona Beach, FL to be near her Florida family. Karen worked in accounting with car dealerships for most of her life and had been with Gary Yeomans Honda for a number of years prior to her death. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Powers, Johnson City, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Retha and Robert Turner of Port Orange, FL; her dear aunt, Louise (Sister) Broussard, Kilgore, TX; nieces, Mandy Farrington, Port Orange, FL and Amy Svorinich and husband, Bill Svorinich, Parkland, FL; great nephews, Justin Farrington, Daytona Beach, FL, Tyler Svorinich, Parkland, FL and Nathan Svorinich, Parkland, FL; and numerous cousins in Texas and Louisiana. At this time, there is no service or interment planned. There may be a family memorial in the future in Kilgore, TX where Karen will rest in peace with her mother. Condolences may be sent to the Stevenson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
