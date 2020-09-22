Rev. Karl A. Aschmann, C.Ss.R.Sep. 4, 1923 - Sep. 17, 2020Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Karl A. Aschmann, C.Ss.R., 97, New Smyrna Beach, who died Thursday, September 17, 2020, will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the Mass time on Tuesday in the Church. Father Aschmann was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Alois and Theresa Rudolph Aschmann. He attended St. Mary's College, North East, PA and made his profession as a Redemptorist on August 2, 1945 in Ilchester, MD. His finals vows were at Mt. St. Alphonsus Seminary, Esopus, NY and was ordained on June 18, 1950. Father began his Redemptorist career as a missionary in Paraguay for 35 years, during which time he built three churches, two in the city of Asuncion along with a Parish Center and High School and one in Bella Vista. He took a study sabbatical at Marianella in Ireland in 1986. In the Vice-Province of Richmond, his ministry focused on the Spanish apostolate. He served as Pastor at St. Joseph's parish in Tampa for ten years and then St. Joseph's parish in Kannapolis, NC until 2005 when he relocated to St. Alphonsus Villa, New Smyrna Beach.