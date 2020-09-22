1/1
Rev. Karl A. Aschmann C.Ss.R.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Karl A. Aschmann, C.Ss.R.
Sep. 4, 1923 - Sep. 17, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Karl A. Aschmann, C.Ss.R., 97, New Smyrna Beach, who died Thursday, September 17, 2020, will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the Mass time on Tuesday in the Church. Father Aschmann was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Alois and Theresa Rudolph Aschmann. He attended St. Mary's College, North East, PA and made his profession as a Redemptorist on August 2, 1945 in Ilchester, MD. His finals vows were at Mt. St. Alphonsus Seminary, Esopus, NY and was ordained on June 18, 1950. Father began his Redemptorist career as a missionary in Paraguay for 35 years, during which time he built three churches, two in the city of Asuncion along with a Parish Center and High School and one in Bella Vista. He took a study sabbatical at Marianella in Ireland in 1986. In the Vice-Province of Richmond, his ministry focused on the Spanish apostolate. He served as Pastor at St. Joseph's parish in Tampa for ten years and then St. Joseph's parish in Kannapolis, NC until 2005 when he relocated to St. Alphonsus Villa, New Smyrna Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved