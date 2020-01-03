|
Karl and Mary Monnier
Karl Louis Monnier, born March 23, 1933, and Mary Elizabeth McIntosh Monnier, born April 20, 1934, were devoted partners in life and death. Married for 62 years, Karl died on December 9, 2019 and Mary on December 19, 2019. Karl was born in New Haven, Indiana and Mary, in Monroeville, Indiana. Upon completion of his service in the US Army, Karl returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana and rejoined the Kroger Company. Karl and Mary moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1988 upon retirement from Karl's 40 year career with the Kroger Company, from Louisville, Kentucky. They became avid travelers in retirement visiting nearly every country in the world. Both were very active and longtime members of the Smyrna Yacht Club. Karl was a Past Commodore of the club. Mary was a member of the Smyrna Yacht Club Ladies. Karl and Mary were both extraordinary bridge players and reached the top level of that game. Karl directed the Bridge program at SYC for many years and was also director of the New Smyrna Beach Duplicate Bridge Club. Mary enjoyed volunteering her time at a number of places including The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach, Marine Discovery Center, The Hub on Canal and The New Smyrna Beach Visitor's Center. Their love of life continues to be an inspiration to their family. Loving parents to three children, Karen (Bob) Balcerak, Patricia Hayes, and David Monnier. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren Jackson Adam Hayes, Julia Skye Hayes, Joshua David Monnier, Sean Michael Monnier, and Kaitlin Marie (Balcerak) Galvan. Karl is survived by sisters Joan Weller, Audrey Kirk, Marjorie McCurdy, and Mary Sue Usher. Mary is survived by brother, John (Corene) McIntosh and preceded in death by brothers, Robert J. McIntosh and Paul E. McIntosh and both preceded in death by son-in-law Raymond Hayes. Friends and Family will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Quinn, officiating. A reception will follow immediately after Mass in the Social Hall. Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society for St. Jude, 431 E. St. Catherine Street, Louisville, KY, 40203. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020