|
|
Karl R. Bradley II
04/06/2019
Karl R. Bradley II, 71 , of Palm Coast, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Mr. Bradley was born in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Karl & Peggy Chamberlain Bradley. He was self-employed as a Graphic Designer, a member of the Corvette Club, Democratic Club and the Italian American Club. Karl was a lifelong avid sailor, Corvette enthusiast, fountain pen collector who traveled widely over the world. He leaves behind a large extended family and many loving friends with here and abroad. He loved animals, especially his two rescue cats, Alexander and Lilly. Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife, Edith Campins. One sister Angela Travis, and a brother-in-law, Del Campins. Two nieces, Casey Braley and Jasmin Cannelli. Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old King Road South in Flagler Beach, where funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karl's name to Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019