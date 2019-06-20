|
|
Karlyn Ann Phillips
March 31, 1946 - June 19, 2019
Karlyn Ann Phillips, 73, of Ponce Inlet, Florida, passed on June 19, 2019 after a bravely fought battle with leukemia. Karlyn was born to the late Arnold and Ann Thure of Chicago, Illinois. She graduated as valedictorian from Edinburgh High School in Edinburgh, Indiana. She graduated with a BA in English from Butler University in 1968, and went on to complete her MS in counseling from CW Post on Long Island, NY and MA in English from the University of Illinois. Karlyn taught English in both Illinois and Sachem school on Long Island. She was also a school guidance counselor at Sachem school on Long Island, retiring in 1999 to move to her beloved home on the beach with her husband, David. Karlyn and David married in 1985 and she became stepmother to two daughters, Christa and Julie. Karlyn enjoyed a full life living in "The Towers" at Ponce Inlet where she was known as a loving and caring neighbor and friend. She was active on the entertainment committee and the good neighbor committee. She was a frequent donor to hospice thrift shop and a member of two self help groups. She was an active member of the Salty church in Ormond Beach. Karlyn loved to travel and had traveled to all the US states as well as enjoying many adventures around the world. She loved spending time with friends, swimming in the pool and walking on the beach with her husband, learning to text with her grandsons, dancing, concerts, and organizing activities for her many friends in her condo. Karlyn was known for her sweet, gentle, loving personality and for taking care of the needs of those around her. She was a dedicated grandmother who will be terribly missed by the grandsons who loved her dearly. Karlyn is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Michael Phillips, and her two daughters, Christa Ritter, of Andover, Massachusetts and Julie Huling of Ipswich, Massachusetts as well as four grandsons, David (18), Aidan (16), Jared (13) and Patrick (8). Her funeral will be held at Grontkowski Funeral Home in Plymouth, PA, details to be decided soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hospice Care in Port Orange, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 22, 2019