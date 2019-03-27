|
Katelyn Marie Clark
01/20/2001 - 03/24/2019
Katelyn Marie Clark, also fondly known as "Katie-Bug", passed away on March 24, 2019 at the tender age of 18. She was born in her hometown of Deland, FL on January 20, 2001. There will be a visitation held at Lankford Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Deland on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert & Jane Knight both of DeLand, Florida. She leaves behind her father Del Clark, mother Kimberly Knight, brother William"Wil" Clark, paternal grandparents William D. & Betty Clark of Deland, FL. Katelyn loved spending time with friends and family, her two dogs Lolly & Lil T and going to the beach. She was pursuing a modeling career. She recently took modeling pictures that will be published in a magazine in May 2019. More information about the magazine will be listed on Kimberly Knight's Facebook page as we get it. The family will accept flowers or donations to West Volusia Humane Society, 800 Humane Society Road, DeLand, Florida 32720.
