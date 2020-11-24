Katherine D. Parker
03/19/1930 - 11/23/2020
Katherine D. Parker, age 90, of Oak Hill, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence. Born to John and Nancy Osteen Dyall; Katherine has been a lifelong resident of Oak Hill. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Hill and her family were some of the first members of First Baptist Church of Oak Hill. She was a charter member of the Oak Hill Garden Club and a retired beautician. Katherine enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning her own vegetables. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Bob) O'Reilly; 3 granddaughters, Brooke (Peter Young) Humphrey-VanEck, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Dustin (Eric) Simmons, of Oak Hill, Kaitlyn (Cody Middle) Parker, of Jacksonville; a grandson, Robert O'Reilly, of Houston, Texas; 2 great grandsons, Cody VanEck (Madison Monceaux), of New Orleans, and Lane Simmons, of Oak Hill; a great granddaughter, Brylee Simmons, of Oak Hill; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Parker, of Port Orange. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimmy, and 7 siblings. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Timothy Palmer, officiating. Donations may be made in Mrs. Parker's name to Cudas Unhooked, 2428 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
