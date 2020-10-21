1/
Katherine (Ellis) Huguely
1933 - 2020
Katherine Ellis Huguely
3/8/1933 - 10/16/2020
Katherine Ellis Huguely (87) passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL. Born in Kentucky on March 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James A. & Damie Cahal Ellis. After moving to Ormond Beach with her husband & children in 1967, she worked as a bookkeeper at Rinker Materials for many years. Katherine had been an active member of the Ormond Beach First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Katherine leaves behind her son, Dan Huguely (Susan) of Port Orange, FL; her daughter Linda Trofatter (Steve) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren Michelle Shuler (Kevin), Melissa Huguely, Kate Nickell (Josh) and Tyler Trofatter (Elizabeth); her brother Bill Ellis (Linda); and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J. Tevis Huguely; son Michael T. Huguely; brother Robert Ellis and sister Betty Chaplin.
A graveside service at Shady Rest Cemetery in Holly Hill will be held at a later date. Gifts in Katherine's name can be made to Halifax Hospice or the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 441-1010
