Katherine Knight Small
October 14, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Katherine Knight Small, 83, Deland, FL, who passed on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach will be 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bethel AME Church, 210 E. Howry Avenue, Deland, Florida. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, Oct 25) at Bethel AME Church and from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Suber Memorial Cemetery. Katherine Knight Small was born in Tallahassee, Florida to the union of James and Mable Knight. After completing high school and enrolling at Florida A & M University, in 1956, Katherine married United States Air Force Sergeant Edward A. Small. The military couple were blessed with three children while their family was deployed to several countries. At the end of their service to the country, the Small family returned to Miami where Katherine worked at AT&T for 25 years, retiring after becoming one of AT&T's first African American Manager of Operators. In Miami, the Smalls were active members of Mt. Hermon A.M.E. Church where Katherine was the directress of Mt. Hermon's Mass Chorus, Male Chorus and Young Adult choirs and a member of its Steward Board and Mission Ministry. After they both retired, Katherine and Edward relocated and built their retirement home and life in DeLand. They first joined Bethel A.M.E. Church, but after Edward's death in 1995 Katherine felt a calling to music ministry at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in the Springhill Community of DeLand and then Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church in nearby Lake Helen, Florida. Katherine contributed her musical talents as a member and directress of choirs at all three churches and also dedicated herself to serving on their Steward Boards, the Finance Committees, the Women Missionary Societies and in many other capacities. Katherine's public service also included service on the Volusia County Code Enforcement Board (2000-03), participation in the MLK Community Choir and other civic activities until her heath began to fail. On October 14, 2019, Katherine closed her eyes on earth and began singing with the angels "It is WELL with her soul". Leaving to remember this extraordinary Lady of Christ are her children LaVonne, Edward II, Kimberly (Charles); Goddaughter Jacqueline (John); Grandchildren Edward III, Ashley, Kimberly Katherine, Aysha, Salina; Great-grandchildren Nyla, Kameron, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019