Kathie D. Shepard
June 28, 1955 - March 18, 2019
Kathie passed away on Monday, March 18 after a brief battle with T cell lymphoma. Kathie was born in Lansing, Michigan, moved to Florida in 1978 and to the DeLand area in 1980. She graduated from Stetson University with a degree in Mathematics in 1987. In 1983 she married the love of her life, John Earl and in 1984 and 1988 they welcomed their two children, Cecelia and Christopher. For the past several decades Kathie passionately advocated for access to healthcare for children and underserved individuals in the community. As commissioner on the West Volusia Hospital Authority Board Kathie was able to put that passion to work and serve her community with integrity, compassion, and tenacity. Her role as "Nana" and adventures shared with her grandson, Robby, brought her immense joy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Shepard, parents William Shepard and Mildred Arnold, and Uncle Wayne Flowers. She is survived by husband, John Earl, daughter Cecelia Earl (Robert Bolling IV), son Christopher Earl, grandson Robert Bolling V, aunts Ruth Patterson (Gastonia, NC) and Hazel Flowers (Lansing), sister Connie Lyles (Lansing), nephews Aaron and Robert Harr (both of Michigan), 10 additional nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Neighborhood Center in DeLand or blood donation at your local blood bank. A celebration of Kathie's life will take place this Sunday, March 24 from 3-6 pm at Venue 142 in downtown DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019