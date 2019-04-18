Home

Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Kathleen Zapitz
Kathleen (Kathie) Beers Zapitz
04/13/2019
Kathleen (Kathie) Beers Zapitz, of Deltona, passed away Saturday, April 13th, after a long, courageous battle with illness. She was a graduate of Seabreeze Senior High School in Daytona Beach. Kathleen retired from Tomoka Correctional Institution. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Nora Beers, brother, Walter Beers and her beloved dog, Gidget. Kathleen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 21 years, Peter Zapitz, daughters Stephanie Harris (Vern) of Orange City, and Shannon Knapp (Phillip) of Leavenworth, KS. She is also survived by sisters, Deborah Lewis, of Indian Harbor, Terry Gettel, of Ormond Beach, and Donna Dea (Robert) of DeLand. Kathleen was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by many dear family members, including nieces, nephews, and her loving friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her remembrance to the or a local Humane Society. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 12:30 PM at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximillian Street, Deltona, FL 32725.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
