Kathleen Brinkley

March 4, 1929 - August 11, 2020

Kathleen Brinkley, 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. She was a 30-year resident of Ormond Beach and a member of Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church. Kathleen was born in Sugar Tree, TN on March 4, 1929 to David (Ted) Odle and Mary (Betsy) Odle (Coble). She had one sister, Joyce Coe. They all preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 67 years, John Brinkley. Two daughters, Kaye Lowe (Charles) and Carolyn Carroll (Lee) of Orlando, FL Grandchildren, Ryan Carroll (Meagan) of Chesapeake, VA, Mallory Lowe, Meredith Lowe and Betsy Teig (JP) all of Orlando, FL and 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Sadie and Savannah. There are no plans for a service at this time.



