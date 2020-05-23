Kathleen Delores Merritt
May 8, 1932 - May 16, 2020
Kathleen D. Merritt (Kathy) transitioned to Glory on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 after a brief illness. Kathleen was born in Chadbourn, N.C. to Annie Ruth Howard Lewis and Shade Lee Howard. She is survived by her Daughter Tamara Rollins, Sons Ernest Daryl Bailey (Joyce) and Bradley Merritt (Sondra), Sister Linda Bellamy (Charles), Brother Jerome Howard and a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends and "Adopted Children". She was predeceased by her husband William Merritt, sisters, Thelma Tootle, Verlyn Anderson and Patricia Lawson; brothers David Howard, Amos Howard, and William Howard. Kathleen was known for her always present smile, her willingness to help anyone, and a willing volunteer wherever she lived. She was a kind person, an elegant woman who will be missed greatly by all. A memorial gathering will be held later. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.